Ghana awaits FIFA's decision on suspended AFCON qualifier games against Sierra Leone

The Normalisation Committee for Ghana Football has revealed that it is still awaiting FIFA's decision on the suspended Africa Cup of Nations qualifier games against Sierra Leone.

The game between the Black Stars and the Leone Stars was cancelled following the Sierra Leonean government's interference in the activities of the SLFA.

And according vice President of the Normalisation Committee of Ghana Football FIFA is yet to decide onn which action to take.

“What we did was that we wrote to FIFA about the situation after we realized Sierra Leone were unable to honour the game,” she told the media.

“So for now we are still waiting for FIFA to respond on that, as to whether we will be awarded all points or note that is up to FIFA. We wrote to them and they confirmed receiving it so we are now waiting for their response.” she added.

Several football fans thought Ghana will be handed the six points but at the moment FIFA and CAF are yet to reveal the action taken.

The Black Stars dropped to third place in Group F of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers after Kenya picked four points in their double header against Ethiopia.