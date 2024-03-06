Ghana bears full financial responsibility for hosting African countries at 2023 African Games - Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana is fully responsible for catering to all other African countries participating in the 2023 African Games football competetion.

In a pre-Games briefing, Ussif emphasised that a substantial portion of the "operational expenses" for the Games rests on Ghana's shoulders.

He clarified that, unlike competitions organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where expenses like accommodation and meals are covered by the governing body, the African Games require the host nation to bear these costs.

"Unlike AFCON, where CAF will pay for accommodation for countries participating, in the African Games, it is the host nation that provides accommodation for the countries. It is the responsibility of the nation to ensure that they are hosted, they are fed...and we all know the rates of hotels in Ghana. Catering is a major cost component (for operational expenses)," explained Ussif.

The 2023 African Games are officially scheduled to run from March 8 to March 23, with some games already underway. The Borteyman Sports Complex and the recently renovated University of Ghana Stadium are designated as primary host venues for the Games.

Football matches, a significant attraction of the event, will be hosted at various locations, with the Accra Sports Stadium hosting the men's competition and the Cape Coast Stadium serving as the venue for the women's matches.