Ghana beats Morocco to win 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana’s amputee football team, the Black Challenge, clinched the 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations title after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Morocco in the final held in Cairo on Monday.

Despite falling behind early in the first half, Ghana staged a remarkable comeback in the second half and extra time to secure the win.

This triumph marks their successful defence of the trophy, having won the previous edition in 2021.

The Black Challenge also achieved a double over Morocco within the past year, having defeated them by the same scoreline in September 2023 to win the inaugural African Para Games.

"We feel very proud. The God we trusted made it happen. We’re champions in Africa for the third time in the space of two years. Despite the challenges we went through, we did it. It is a massive motivation to everybody that you might not have the support you need but you can go beyond the odds and make it happen," said Stephen Richard Obeng, head coach of the Black Challenge, in an interview with 3Sports following the victory.

The team is scheduled to return to Ghana on Tuesday morning. With this win, they have secured a spot in the Amputee World Cup set to take place in 2026.