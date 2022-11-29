Ghana become second African team to beat South Korea in World Cup

South Korea suffered their second consecutive World Cup defeat at the hands of an African team, as Ghana defeated them 3-2 on Monday.

Ghana took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

However, Ghana fans' raucous celebrations at halftime were dampened by South Korea's comeback after the break.

Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes with two stunning headers in three minutes.

But Ghana's impressive Kudus added a final twist by thumping in a third goal to break South Korea's hearts.

The defeat meant that Korea failed to defeat an African team for the second time and now face elimination from the tournament in Qatar.

Korea has met African countries four times on the World Cup stage, with one win, one draw, and two losses.

Their only victory was a 2-1 victory over Togo at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. They drew 2-2 with Nigeria in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and have since lost to Algeria and Ghana, unable to break their 'African ties.'