Ghana blows $400,000 on per diems alone in failed AFCON campaign

Ghana blew a staggering $400,000 on per diems alone at the disastrous 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars suffered their worst performance in Africa's flagship football after exiting the competition at the Round of 16 stage.

However, its the money spent on the lavish campaign that has generated debated in the West African nation.

The country's sports ministry spent a colossal $400,000 on per diems alone.

Players, technical staff, additional technical staff and journalists were all paid per diems in a combined $400,000 expenditure incurred at the expense of the poor taxpayer.

Traveling fans were also given financial cushion in the money-driven campaign in the North African nation.

The country's sports minister Isaac Asiamah told Ghana's Parliament on Wednesday that $4.5 million dollars was spent on the team.

The Black Stars lavish campaign came crashing on its head after the country failed to go past the Round of 16 after losing to Tunisia.

The diagnosis of the country's failed AFCON campaign has sparked massive controversy in the West African nation.

And details have emerged about how much the poor Ghanaian taxpayer spent in sending the team to pre-tournament camping in Dubai and the tournament itself in Egypt.