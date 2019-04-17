Ghana-born England youth winger  Arvin Appiah determined to break into senior team

Ghanaian-born winger Arvin Appiah is determined he can gatecrash England senior squad in future.

The 18-year-old has been promoted to England Under-19 team after making his first start for Nottingham Forest last week.

The Ghana-born British wideman has played in two qualifying matches ahead of this summer's UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia.

And he is looking ahead to his progression after impressing the Three Lions coaches.

"I was expecting to go away with the under-18s again, but I got called up for the 19s and I was delighted," said Appiah ahead of Saturday's clash with Blackburn Rovers.

"My family were so happy as well and it is another step for me.

"I just have to keep my head down and work hard.

"It was a great experience for me to play against some very decent players.

"There is a talented squad there, the speed is quicker than the 18s but I thought I handled it well and I just have to have a strong mentality, keep working and then anything is possible in the future."