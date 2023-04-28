Ghana-born Roberto Massimo could stay in Portugal after loan

Reports suggest that VfB Stuttgart's winger Roberto Massimo may be on the move, as Portuguese first division club Vitória Guimarães have shown interest in the 22-year-old.

"A Bola" trade journal claimed that Vitória Guimarães became aware of Massimo's impressive performances at second division club Académico de Viseu, where he has scored four goals in 13 games so far. Currently seventh in the league table, Vitória Guimarães are reportedly keen to acquire Massimo's services.

Massimo has been on loan from VfB Stuttgart to Portugal since last summer and is expected to return to the Swabian first division soccer team in the summer.

It is unclear whether Stuttgart, who have a contract with Massimo until 2024, have any plans for him beyond that.

The player, who was born in Ghana to a Liberian mother and an Italian father, was raised in Germany and holds German citizenship. He is also a youth international for the Germany U18s.