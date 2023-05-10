Ghana boss Chris Hughton attends FIFA's post-World Cup coaches forum in Doha

Ghana coach Chris Hughton was among the coaches who attended FIFA's post-World Cup coaches forum in Doha, Qatar.

The two-day event was organized for head coaches from the member associations who participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The forum provided a platform for the coaches to exchange views on competition, refereeing, and medical matters. Their feedback will also be used by FIFA to make further improvements to the tournament in the future.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke at the opening ceremony of the forum, expressing his admiration for the coaches who represented their countries and populations at the World Cup. "If there is anyone who understands pressure, who understands emotions, who understands the feelings that football generates, it is definitely all of you,” he said.

Infantino believes that it is because of the work of the coaches that made the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar the best ever Mundial. "You have my gratitude on behalf of the entire FIFA team, all football fans in the world and all those who love the game," he said.

The FIFA President also mentioned that the next World Cup will be played in completely different conditions, with distances and travel, and that they are already organizing for it. "We had the best FIFA World Cup ever in Qatar, but we always want to do better," he said.

Hughton also shared his thoughts on the forum, saying, "It was a great opportunity to exchange ideas with other coaches who participated in the World Cup. We talked about the challenges we faced during the tournament and how we can improve the game. I learned a lot from the forum, and I am looking forward to implementing some of the ideas in my coaching."

The forum was attended by coaches from all over the world, including Roberto Martinez, Gareth Southgate, and Didier Deschamps, among others. It provided a valuable opportunity for coaches to share their experiences and knowledge, and to contribute to the development of football at the highest level.