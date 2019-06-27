Ghana boss Kwesi Appiah slams Black Stars for lack of concentration in Benin draw

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hit out at his team's lack of aggressiveness as they drew 2-2 with Benin in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday.

The Black Stars squandered a 2-1 lead to draw parity with their West African neighbours to spark massive criticism.

Andre and Jordan Ayew were both on target as 10-man Ghana were forced to settle for a draw against their opponents at the Ismailia stadium.

Mickael Pote gave Benin a shock lead after two minutes but Black Stars captain Andre Ayew restored parity.

His younger brother Jordan fired Ghana ahead, but Pote earned the Squirrels a point after John Boye was dismissed for a second yellow card.

But Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah was left unimpressed with the lack of concentration from his players.

''I think it was a really competitive game. Along the line some of my players lacked concentration- in the first half, most of the passes were accurate as we expected.'" he said.

The four-time champions will take on Cameroon in their next fixture on Saturday.