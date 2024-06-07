Ghana breathe life into 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign after Mali win

Ghana's Black Stars have reignited their World Cup qualifying hopes with a crucial 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako.

The win elevates them to second place in their group, tied with Comoros on six points, though Comoros has played one game less.

The Black Stars showed remarkable resilience, coming from behind after conceding just before halftime.

Ernest Nuamah's header equalised the score, and substitute Jordan Ayew sealed the win with a deflected goal, thanks to a brilliant setup by Fatawu Issahaku.

Coach Otto Addo praised his team's fighting spirit and the impact of his substitutes in turning the game around.

"We had trouble in the first twenty minutes, but we improved in the second half. With his pushing late in the game, Fatawu performed admirably. In these conditions, I believe we performed admirably," Otto Addo said.

"We played with a solid fighting mentality, but the score was tied at half. It was even, and in the end, our substitutes made the difference."

Ghana now turns their focus to Monday's match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

A win could see the Black Stars finish this month's qualifiers at the top of their group, significantly boosting their chances of direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The anticipation in Kumasi is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the crucial encounter. The team received a warm welcome upon their arrival, with supporters applauding their efforts in Bamako. The atmosphere at the Baba Yara Stadium is expected to be electric as the Black Stars aim to secure another vital victory.

The winner of the group will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the second-place team will have a chance through a series of playoffs.

With so much at stake, the Black Stars are determined to capitalize on their momentum and secure a win against the Central African Republic.