Ghana can make a very good impact at the 2023 AFCON - Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie

Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku says Ghana can deliver a good performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars sealed their place for their 10th consecutive AFCON tournament after beating the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday to top Group E of the qualifiers thanks to brilliant goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah.

However, a number of football fans are not pleased with the performances of the team particularly under coach Chris Highton who took over in March.

According to the deputy sports minister, Ghana will impress with the proper preparations as the squad aims to win their fifth AFCON championship after winning the last one in 1982.

"It was very difficult but in the end, we managed to secure qualification," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"I believe the technical team will assess the team and make the necessary corrections going into next year's Afcon so we can have a formidable team.

"With good preparations and rectifying a few technical mistakes in our team, I believe strongly that we can make a very good impact at AFCON 2023," he added.

In their previous appearance, the Black Stars experienced a disastrous campaign suffering eliminations in the first round after losing to debutants Comoros in their final group game in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.