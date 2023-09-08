Ghana can win AFCON with right preparations and mindset - John Paintsil

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has emphasised the importance of adequate preparations, arrangements, and a strong hunger for victory if the Black Stars are to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

Black Stars secured qualification to Ivory Coast's tournament on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Central African Republic.

Paintsil pointed out that many countries have improved their football over the years due to the changing dynamics of the sport.

However, he expressed confidence in Ghana's potential to break the 41-year AFCON trophy drought if the team's preparation and players' mindset are on point.

"Football is dynamic, and many countries have improved. It all comes down to preparations, arrangements, and how much you want it. We have a fantastic team of players playing for big teams in Europe. The boys are pushing, and with time, they will win trophies for us," Paintsil stated.

While acknowledging that winning the AFCON is a challenging endeavour, Paintsil remained optimistic about Ghana's chances. He emphasized the importance of instilling a winning mentality in the players and taking things one step at a time.

"Ghana can win the AFCON, but other teams are also pushing. It's a tough challenge, but if we do things well and prepare the mindset of the players, we can win it. The players must have a WINNING mentality because, without it, they will not be able to win it. We take a step at a time, and I believe that we are too close to winning it," he added.