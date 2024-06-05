Ghana cannot afford to miss 2026 World Cup - Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana star Mohammed Polo has emphasised the urgency for the Black Stars to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, despite their challenging start in the qualifiers.

As the journey to the tournament resumes, the four-time African champions are preparing for a crucial clash against Mali on Thursday, June 6, at the Stade du 26 Mars.

This will be followed by a home fixture against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Reflecting on Ghana's rocky start to the qualifiers, Polo, a former AFCON winner with the Black Stars, highlighted the importance of not missing out on the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Polo expressed his views, stating, "These players have been assigned to the Black Stars. Even though I fervently hope they succeed and will fully support them, they will hear from us if they don't."

"Ghana cannot afford to be absent from the World Cup. With our disappointments in Qatar and Afcon, it's imperative to secure qualification this time around. With five slots available, it's an opportunity we must seize."

Polo further emphasised the importance of qualification, noting, "Qualification is paramount because Ghanaian fans demand excellence, and this can only be achieved through dedication."

Currently, Ghana sit in the fourth spot in Group I with three points from two games, having secured a win against Madagascar and suffered a defeat to Comoros.

The upcoming matches against Mali and the Central African Republic will be pivotal in determining their path to the 2026 World Cup.