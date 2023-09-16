Ghana cant host any CAF inter-club semifinal match this season - Dreams FC General Manager

Dreams FC General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has revealed that no stadia in Ghana will meet the requirements to host a semifinal game in the CAF Inter-club competition this season if the two teams make the spot.

His statement comes in the wake of concerns surrounding the state of the Accra Sports Stadium, which serves as Dreams FC's home venue in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The stadium's pitch has faced criticism due to inadequate maintenance by the National Sports Authority, especially following the Ghana vs. Liberia international friendly on September 12.

Shardow, who also fulfills the role of team manager for the Ghana national team, voiced his apprehensions about the current condition of several stadiums in Ghana, including the Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He pointed out that these venues do not currently meet the stringent standards required to host high-profile matches as per CAF licensing requirements.

During a discussion on the state of the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium, Shardow emphasized, "Currently, there is no stadium in the country that will be able to host any CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup match as it stands now. We are all in the country, and we know what is going on."

His remarks were made on Citi FM's Sports Panorama show, highlighting the pressing need for stadium upgrades and maintenance to ensure compliance with CAF standards.

Dreams FC defeated Sierra Loenen counterparts FC Kallon 2-1 in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup 2-1 on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ameenu Shadow is confident the team can secure qualification in the second leg to book a place in the group stage of the tournament.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom