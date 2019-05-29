GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana captain Andre Ayew admits to poor season at Fenerbache

Published on: 29 May 2019
Ghana captain Andre Ayew admits to poor season at Fenerbache
Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has admitted he had a poor season with Turkish giants Fenerbache in the just ended season.

The 29-year old joined the Turkish club at the start of the 2018-19 season on loan from Swansea City.

He made 29 appearances for the club and scored five goals in the season.

Ayew’s performances was unable to guarantee him a permanent stay at the club as he will be returning to Championship side Swansea City for the next season.

In a post to announce his Fenerbache exit, he thanked the fans and the club for the support as well as admitted to having a tough season at the club.

''First of all I want to thank the fans, the club and the staff. I am leaving this great club with a lot of experience. It was a very tough year for us but at least we have managed to finish the season strongly,” he said.

''Let’s hope Fenerbahce have a great season in the next campaign. Speaking personally, I have to say that I should have done better. This is a huge club and the memories will remain with me forever.''

Andre Ayew will be leading Ghana to the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations