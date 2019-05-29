Ghana captain Andre Ayew admits to poor season at Fenerbache

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has admitted he had a poor season with Turkish giants Fenerbache in the just ended season.

The 29-year old joined the Turkish club at the start of the 2018-19 season on loan from Swansea City.

He made 29 appearances for the club and scored five goals in the season.

Ayew’s performances was unable to guarantee him a permanent stay at the club as he will be returning to Championship side Swansea City for the next season.

In a post to announce his Fenerbache exit, he thanked the fans and the club for the support as well as admitted to having a tough season at the club.

''First of all I want to thank the fans, the club and the staff. I am leaving this great club with a lot of experience. It was a very tough year for us but at least we have managed to finish the season strongly,” he said.

''Let’s hope Fenerbahce have a great season in the next campaign. Speaking personally, I have to say that I should have done better. This is a huge club and the memories will remain with me forever.''

Andre Ayew will be leading Ghana to the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.