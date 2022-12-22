Ghana captain Andre Ayew aims for strong return to the season after World Cup

After an unexpected World Cup campaign, Andre Ayew has shifted his attention to club football and is aiming to make a fantastic impact as club football returns.

It was partially Ayew's fault that the Black Stars were eliminated early from the competition when they had hoped to reach the semifinals, and like a true leader, he has accepted responsibility for it.

And with club football back in session, the 33-year-old has put his World Cup disappointment behind him and is now focused on giving his all for defending league champions Al Sadd in Qatar.

He was among the first to report to Al Sadd training when they resumed preparations for the league's return following the World Cup break.

Ayew's first match after the break will be against Qatar SC on January 4, and the Ghanaian will be determined to score.

Before the league was suspended, Ayew scored twice and assisted once. He wants to improve on this and assist Al Sadd in recovering from their poor form.

They are ninth and six points behind first place, and must improve or risk losing the league title this season.