Ghana captain Andre Ayew announces he is staying at Championship side Swansea City

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has confirmed he is staying at Championship side Swansea City ahead of tomorrow's (Monday) transfer deadline.

Ayew is reported to have told the club's website: ''I want to stay."

The Ghana international had been linked with a number of European clubs over the last two weeks.

But despite options and offers falling at his talented feet, the versatile forward has opted to stay in south west Wales.

“I’ll be honest and say I have had a number of offers from some major clubs abroad,’’ explained Ayew. “The club was aware of the options, but made it clear they wanted me to stay.

“I’m really enjoying my football at Swansea and I’d like nothing more than to stay part of this squad.

“Everyone at the club has welcomed me back with open arms from my loan spell at Fenerbahce and I really believe in what the head coach (Steve Cooper) and the club are trying to achieve.

“The players want me around and I like the boss’s ideas and plans. I think that shows with the excellent start we’ve made to the season. We are top of the league and I want to try and help the squad stay there.

“The fans have also been amazing with the reception they have given me and I’m really looking forward to repaying the faith they have shown in me.

“I feel at home here and sometimes you have to go with what your heart is telling you. I believe we can achieve great things. I’m ready to continue and go for it.’’

This a huge boost for the Swans with Steve Cooper’s side top of the Championship after Saturday’s tremendous 1-0 win over promotion favourites Leeds United at Elland Road.