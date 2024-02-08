Ghana captain Andre Ayew back to his best

Andre Ayew has found his rhythm again, scoring three goals in three games for Le Havre.

His recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional, leaving many to wonder how he managed to turn his career around after a disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign and a less-than-ideal loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Ayew's resurgence began with a bang, as he came off the bench to score two goals, including a stunning bicycle kick, in Le Havre's 2-2 draw against Lorient.

He continued his fine form on Wednesday, scoring a brilliant header in the 3-1 defeat to Strasbourg in the French Cup.

The 30-year-old's impressive run of form has silenced his critics, who had written him off after a series of lacklustre performances for both club and country.

Ayew's determination and work ethic have paid off, as he continues to prove that he still has plenty to offer.

Ayew's revival is all the more remarkable considering he was released by Nottingham Forest after a disappointing six-month loan spell last season.

However, he refused to give up, taking his time to find the right club before eventually signing with Le Havre.

Despite a rocky start, which saw him receive a red card in his first game, Ayew has fought his way back to top form.

His commitment and perseverance have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike, cementing his place as a key player for Le Havre.

With Ayew's current form, it's hard to bet against him continuing to excel and possibly leading Le Havre to a respectable finish in French Ligue 1.

Whatever the future holds, one thing is certain â€“ Andre Ayew is back, and he means business.