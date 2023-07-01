Ghana captain Andre Ayew becomes free agent amid multiple suitors

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is now a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

The versatile forward is now attracting interest from various clubs across different countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, France, and Greece. Furthermore, there is a possibility of late interest emerging from Saudi Arabia.

As a highly regarded player with a wealth of experience at both the club and international levels, Ayew's availability as a free agent has made him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to bolster their attacking options.

It remains to be seen which destination Ayew will choose as he evaluates the offers and weighs his options for the next phase of his career.

The 33-year-old joined Forest in January after parting ways with Qatari side Al Sadd and helped the English club stay in the Premier League.