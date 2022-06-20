Ghana captain Andre Ayew calls for the return of colts football

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is calling for the return of juvenile football.

The Al Stadd forward was awarded the Order of the Star at the Calcio Trade Ball on Saturday.

During his acceptance speech, the 32-year-old emphasized the importance of colts football to the development of the game in Ghana.

"If I want to be honest, I played colt football in Ghana. Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah all the big names played colt football, so think we should acknowledge and realize that colts football is really important. It has to come back one way or the other," he said at the Calcio Trade Ball.

"In the past, if a player plays in the colts, he was famous already; you knew him. Today, you don't know them because they are in the academy but think is something we love.

"For younger players to go out there and make money for themselves and their families, you need to start from somewhere and if you can't start from the colts it is very difficult."

Colts football has been off for sometime now, but the Kurt Okraku administration is working around to clock to give it a mega comeback.