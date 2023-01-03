Ghana captain Andre Ayew congratulates Afriyie Barnieh on Zurich move

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has congratulated Daniel Afriyie Barnieh on his move to FC Zurich in Switzerland.

Ayew stated that the youngster deserved the first professional move of his career after the transfer was announced on Tuesday.

The two were Black Stars teammates at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Ayew acting as a big brother to the now-former Hearts of Oak star.

The 21-year-old has joined Zurich until 2026, hours after Hearts of Oak announced that he had extended his contract with them.

He will reportedly be earning around US$12,000 as a monthly salary.

The former Ghana U20 captain made the cut in the Black Stars' final squad for the global showpiece and was instrumental in the last warm-up friendly match against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

He has also been impressive for the Ghana home-based national team who are currently camping in Egypt ahead of the 2022 CHAN tournament which begins in a fortnight in Algeria.

The highly-rated footballer scored three goals in four matches to propel the Black Galaxies to seal qualification for the CHAN tournament.

He was also involved in Ghana U23 as he scored in both legs in their qualifying match against Mozambique a few months back.

Afriyie Barnieh signed for Hearts in July 2019 and went ahead to become a mainstay in the team having played an integral role in the club's double triumph in the 2020-21 campaign.