Ghana captain Andre Ayew congratulates Elisha Owusu on transfer to France

Al Sadd forward Andre Ayew has congratulated Elisha Owusu on his transfer to French club AJ Auxerre.

The Black Stars captain re-posted Owusu's unveiling photo and wished the defensive midfielder success at his new club.

Both players were part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup, with Owusu having a great deal of respect for the captain.

Meanwhile, French giants Marseille are trying to bring back Andre Ayew to the club. He is happy in Qatar because everyone connected to Al Sadd respects him there.

In search of a fresh challenge outside of Europe, he joined the club in 2021, and so far, it has been successful. With 18 goals and two assists, Andre Ayew helped his team win the Amir Cup and Qatar Stars League in his first season and is still going strong.

Ayew has four goals this season, one of which came in Al Sadd's first game of the new year last week, and is eager to score more as the club attempt to defend their league title.