Ghana captain Andre Ayew congratulates new FA President Kurt Okraku

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has joined the long list of individuals congratulating newly elected President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

The Swansea star, who was monitoring the election from his base in Wales, took to twitter to congratulate Kurt Okraku for winning the FA seat.

"Congratulations to our new GFA president Mr Kurt Okraku," he posted.

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku was elected President of the Ghana Football Association after George Afriyie conceded defeat following two rounds of tensed voting.

Okraku twice led the elections after getting 44 and 59 in the first and second rounds respectively.

Despite leading in both rounds, a final round vote had to be conducted to ensure Okraku secured 50 percent plus one vote.

The new president will be in office for the next four years.

This will be the first time a new face will be in office after 13 years of Kwesi Nyatakyi’s administration.

The new FA will see to the revival of Ghana football after almost two years of active football.

The electioneering began last Friday where all the regions voted for their respective FA chairmen.

This was followed by the executive council vote, which happened on Thursday. One more seat at the Exco will be sorted out after Salifu Zida and Robert Otieku Duncan were tied.