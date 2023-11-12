Ghana captain Andre Ayew delighted to make Ligue 1 return with Le Havre

Andre Ayew expressed his joy at securing a transfer to French Ligue 1 side Le Havre, marking his return to the country of his birth.

The Ghana captain completed the move on Saturday and was formally introduced to the supporters before the 0-0 draw against Monaco.

Ayew is optimistic about his time at Le Havre, a club that have made a decent start to the season and harbours aspirations for a European spot by the end of the campaign.

He conveyed his happiness, saying, "I'm very happy to join Le Havre and return to Ligue 1. Thanks to the supporters for the welcome, and to the managers and staff for the trust. Looking forward to being on the pitch. A place to work right now."

The 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer, despite receiving several offers. Taking his time to weigh his options, he ultimately decided on a return to Ligue 1, where he had previously excelled with his boyhood club, Marseille.

Ayew brings a wealth of experience to Le Havre, having performed notably in England with Swansea during his two spells. He also featured for West Ham, had a brief stint with Fernabache, and made a significant impact in the Qatari league at Al Sadd.