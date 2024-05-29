Ghana captain Andre Ayew dropped as Otto Addo makes bold move ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has not been invited for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

His omission was confirmed on Wednesday when coach Otto Addo named the squad.

This decision comes as a surprise given that Ayew finished the just-ended season on a high, scoring six goals as Le Havre secured their place in the French Ligue 1.

Ayew, a regular for Ghana since his debut in 2007, has faced criticism in recent times whenever he plays for the national team.

Calls for his immediate exit from the team grew louder after Ghana's early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Despite this, Otto Addo included Ayew in the squad for the March friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, indicating a willingness to work with the skipper.

However, Addo has now made a U-turn, dropping Ayew, which could suggest that the former Marseille star may not have a future with the national team.

Ayew struggled at Nottingham Forest before joining Le Havre, where he impressed and earned praise.

Therefore, his exclusion is difficult to judge based purely on performance. Otto Addo may be looking to change the direction of the Black Stars, who haven't won a game this year, by giving younger players like Mohammed Kudus more responsibility.

Ayew has made a record 120 appearances and scored 24 goals for Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

They aim to return to winning form after securing one win and one loss in their first two matches in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana started the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

Black Stars will face Mali at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00. Ghana will then face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.