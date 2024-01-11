GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana captain Andre Ayew eulogizes Didier Drogba

Published on: 11 January 2024
Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has expressed admiration for former Cote d'Ivoire striker Didier Drogba, praising his representation of the West African nation and the African continent.

Ayew's comments were made during his appearance in the French Ligue 1 documentary, "Follow Your Lucky Star: Africa and Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the common goal".

Drogba, who had a successful career with clubs like Olympique Marseille and Chelsea, is regarded as a true gentleman who represented the colors of Ivory Coast and the African continent very well, according to Ayew.

Drogba is also an ambassador for the 2023 AFCON, which is set to be hosted by Cote D’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11.

Speaking on Drogba’s influence, Ayew stated, “Didier Drogba, he’s a true gentleman who represented the colours of Ivory Coast and the African continent very well. He had a huge career.”

Both Ayew and Drogba have been influential figures in African football, with Drogba being a legendary player in the history of Cote D’Ivoire football.

 

 

