Ghana captain Andre Ayew expresses delight over his blistering season start with Swansea City

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed his delighted after getting his season off to a flying start on Tuesday night when scoring two goals for Swansea City in their victory over Northampton.

The second-half substitute was the hero as he headed in two goals for the Swans to defeat their opponents in the first round clash of the Carabao Cup tie.

In his first match of the season, Ayew came off the bench to change Swansea’s fortunes and help send them through to the second round of the competition.

The 29-year-old was brought on when the Welsh side were trailing by one goal and he scored twice, either side of a George Byers strike, to set up a 2nd round home tie with League Two side Cambridge.

Ayew is happy about his performance and the wonderful reception he received from the home fans at the Liberty Stadium.

"Happy for my first two goals of the season last night and even happier for the results. Massive thank you for the reception from Jack Army," Ayew wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

The two headed goals were his first strikes for Swansea City since May 2016, over three years ago.

The former West Ham man had not featured for the Swans since their final Premier League game back in May 2018 against Stoke City.

Ayew spent last season out on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce where he scored five goals.