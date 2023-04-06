Ghana captain Andre Ayew happy to return to pitch after injury setback

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed his joy at being back on the pitch after featuring in a Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has been struggling with fitness issues in recent weeks and had to miss the Black Stars’ two games during the March international break.

Ayew was left out of Ghana’s squad that beat Angola 1-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and did not travel with the squad to Luanda for the reverse fixture against the Central African nation due to an injury.

However, the Nottingham Forest forward was able to make a return to the pitch on Tuesday when his side suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Leeds.

Ayew came on as a substitute for Emmanuel Dennis in the 71st minute but could not help the team from losing. Despite the setback, Ayew promised the club’s fans that he and his teammates will not give up and will continue to push on.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote, “Difficult result today. We will not give up, we will keep going. Thanks to the travelling fans. Good to be back on the pitch.”

Nottingham Forest is currently struggling in a relegation battle as they occupy 17th position on the Premier League table. They are level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth and just five points above bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Nonetheless, Ayew’s return to the pitch will be a boost for the club, as they hope to retain their top-flight status.