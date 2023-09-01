Ghana captain Andre Ayew in talks with top Saudi clubs

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is currently engaged in discussions with leading Saudi clubs as he contemplates his next career move.

The 33-year-old forward became a free agent after parting ways with Nottingham Forest at the conclusion of last season.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Ayew received numerous offers, but he has yet to make a final decision.

Sources close to the player indicate that he is on the verge of determining his next destination.

Ayew has received concrete offers from prominent Saudi clubs, and he is giving them serious consideration. The Saudi Pro League has recently gained significant attention, attracting top football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Sadio Mané, and others.

In addition to the Saudi options, several European clubs are closely monitoring Ayew's situation as the transfer window approaches its closure.

Despite not being contracted to any club at the moment, Ayew has been called up for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic this month. Coach Chris Hughton values his leadership and experience and considers him an essential part of the team.