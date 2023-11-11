Ghana captain Andre Ayew joins Le Havre in Ligue 1

Ghana star Andre Ayew has made a sensational return to French football, signing for Ligue 1 side Le Havre on Saturday.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder was presented to the Stade Oceane crowd ahead of Le Havre's match against AS Monaco, marking his first appearance in the French top flight since leaving Olympique Marseille in 2015.

Ayew joins Le Havre as a free agent, having recently left Premier League side Nottingham Forest. His signing is a major coup for Les Ciel et Marine, who are currently seventh in Ligue 1 following their promotion from Ligue 2.

He will bring a wealth of experience to the squad, having played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Swansea City, West Ham, Fenerbahce, and Al Sadd.

Ayew's arrival at Le Havre is significant not only for the club but also for the Black Stars with less than two months until the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Ivory Coast.

Ayew will join his Black Stars teammates for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and the Comoros Islands next week after signing his contract. His vast knowledge of the French league and his impressive goal-scoring record make him an asset to both club and country.

Le Havre fans are thrilled to see Ayew don the club's colours, and they will be eagerly anticipating his debut. The former Marseille star is set to compete with Lille OSC loanee Mohamed Bayo for a starting spot in the team.

With Ayew's expertise and leadership, Le Havre will look to consolidate their position in Ligue 1 and potentially mount a challenge for European places.