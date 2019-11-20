Ghana captain Andre Ayew lauds team mates over good conduct in Black Stars camp

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has lauded his colleagues for the comportment and disciplined maintained in camp during the team’s double header in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana played against South Africa and Sao Tome in Group C of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

The Stars defeated South Africa at home by 2-0 and picked a slim win against Sao Tome in the second game played on Monday.

Ayew was speaking to reporters about the performance of the team and he lauded the players for the discipline maintained in camp in the two matches played.

“I very happy and I want to congratulate all the players for the win. Camp has been brilliant and discipline has been perfect.

He further said, the team will continue to replicate these performances and hope they secure qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“We have six points and no team in our group did that in this international week so that proves that we did something good.

“This is just the beginning and we have six points now and we have to continue like this and I am happy and hope we continue like this”, he ended.

There have been reports concerning indiscipline in the camp of the Black Stars in recent times especially at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew’s comments goes to prove that the reported cases of indiscipline might have been true.