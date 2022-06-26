Ghana captain Andre Ayew meets Speaker of Parliament

Ghana Andre Dede Ayew paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

Ayew, along with his entourage and former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vaderpuye on Thursday met with the Speaker to discuss Ghana football and the Black Stars' participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to the meeting, the Al Sadd forward appeared before the Parliament Select Committee on Sports and Culture on the same day to answer questions about Ghana's dismal performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He was initially summoned by parliament in February 2022 but could not appear before the committee due to his engagements at the club level in Qatar.

After the Black Stars' poor performance in the AFCON, Parliament set up a committee to investigate the performance.

The committee is expected to present a report on what led to the poor display and also suggest solutions before Black Stars head into another major tournament.