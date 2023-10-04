Ghana captain Andre Ayew misses out on squad for Mexico and USA friendlies

The Black Stars is set to be without their captain Andre Ayew for the upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA later this month.

Coach Chris Hughton recently unveiled his 23-man squad for the international friendlies, conspicuously omitting Andre Ayew from the roster.

The 31-year-old forward, who had been called up for the last round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic last month, has been left out of these two friendlies.

The decision to exclude Andre Ayew appears to be connected to his ongoing club situation.

As of now, he remains without a club, and it is reported that his absence from the national team will provide him with the opportunity to address and resolve these club-related matters according to sources.

In Ayew's absence, the role of captaincy will fall to Deputy Captain Thomas Partey, who returns to the squad after missing out on last month's 2023 AFCON qualifier due to injury.

The Arsenal star will lead the Black Stars in the upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

Ghana's national team is gearing up for an exciting showdown with Mexico, scheduled to take place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14.

Following this encounter, they will face off against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

These two friendly matches play a crucial role in Ghana's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for November, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.