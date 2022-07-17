Ghana captain Andre Ayew on target as Al Sadd draw with Haladas in pre-season friendly

Ghana star Andre Ayew scored as Al Sadd drew 3-3 with Hungarian side Haladas, in the second friendly match of the overseas training camp in Austria, in preparation for the new 2022-23 season.

The intense game saw Andre Ayew, Rodrigo Tabata and Moaz Al-Wadia get on the scoresheet for Al-Sadd. The first half ended in a 1-1 stalemate as well.

Al Sadd started in the first half with a lineup consisting of Yousef Al Balushi, Muhammad Almanai, Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Bahaa Al Laithi, Jung Woo-young, Guilherme Torres, Rodrigo Tabata, Santi Cazorla, Andre Ayew, Ahmed Al Saeed, and Baghdad Bounedjah.

Jehad Muhammad, Talal Behzad, Faisal Azadi, Abdulrahman Rashid, Nayef Hamid, Moaz Jad, Moaz Al-Wadia and Abdullah Al-Yazidi came on as substitutes.

This is the second friendly for Al-Sadd, after winning the first against the Austrian side Bruck an der Leitha 2-0.

Ayew is expected to play an important role for the Qatari giants in the coming season, having excelled in his debut campaign. He scored 15 goals in all competitions.