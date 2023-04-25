Ghana captain Andre Ayew outlines impact of U-20 quartet in 2010 World Cup quarterfinal run

Andre Ayew has shared how the impact of the U-20 quartet from the 2009 World Cup win helped the team reach the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final and the quarter-finals of the South Africa 2010 World Cup.

The Ghana captain and his four U-20 teammates, Daniel Agyei, Samuel Inkoom, Jonathan Mensah, and Dominic Adiyiah, played a significant role in Ghana's success during the 2010 AFCON. Despite losing the final to Egypt, the team's unity from the U-20 World Cup victory helped them tremendously in their quest for the trophy.

In an interview with FIFA, Ayew emphasized the significance of the U-20 team's success in the senior team's performance. He said, "We were on the verge of achieving a historic double. The fact that we were so united at the U-20 World Cup helped us tremendously. We knew each other and that showed at the World Cup in South Africa. We were playing at home, so to speak, in our continent, so we could not disappoint."

Ayew also said that the team's cohesion and shared experience were essential in their journey to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

"We were ready and had more full internationals under our belt, so it was no surprise that we made it all the way to the quarters. We could have gone further, but it's part of our history now," he said.

The U-20 quartet played a vital role in Ghana's football history, and their achievements continue to inspire future generations of footballers in the country.