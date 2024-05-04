Ghana captain Andre Ayew powers Le Havre to victory with late goal against Strasbourg

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew scored for the second game running to inspire Le Havre out of the drop zone with victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The veteran forward fired home late in the game as the hosts secured a 3-1 home win to open the gap between them and relegation places to three points.

Ayew has been influential for Le Havre since arriving in December last year, netting his fifth goal of the campaign for the club.

Meanwhile, midfielder Yassine Kechta opened the scoring for Le Havre in the 24th minute before adding his second after the break.

However, Strasbourg pulled one back through Frederic Guilbert with four minutes remaining as the visitors piled pressure on Le Havre.

Ayew then put the game beyond Strasbourg with a late strike as they collected on three points to hand thei survival chances a huge boost, with six games remaining to end the season.