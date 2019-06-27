Ghana captain Andre Ayew racing against time to be fit for Cameroon cracker

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is in a race against time to be fit for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations crucial match against Cameroon on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is hoping to return to full fitness before the clash against the Indomitable Lions.

The Swansea City forward has not trained with the team since he picked up a knock in his country's 2-2 draw against Benin in the group E opener on Tuesday.

And the Ghana FA has confirmed the medical team is monitoring his situation before deciding on his involvement.

"However the medical team are monitoring Dede’s condition and will advise the technical team regarding his availability depending on how he responds to treatment." the Ghana FA said

Ayew scored Ghana's opening goal to become the country's all-time top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with 9 goals.