Ghana captain Andre Ayew receives multiple offers as he departs Nottingham Forest

Andre Ayew has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs as he departs Nottingham Forest after a brief spell with the team.

Nottingham Forest announced that Ayew's contract will come to an end at the conclusion of June, marking the conclusion of his time with the club.

Ayew, 33, is said to have received offers from clubs in England, France, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, leaving him with a decision to make as he considers his options.

The experienced forward will weigh his choices carefully before reaching a decision regarding his next club.

In January, the Ghana captain returned to Europe and joined Nottingham Forest on a short-term six-month contract. He played a significant role in helping the club avoid relegation during his time there.

Ayew made 13 appearances for Nottingham Forest, a milestone that also saw him reach the notable achievement of 100 appearances in the English top flight.

Luton Town, a newly promoted team in the Premier League, are reportedly considering a move for the talented Black Stars forward.

Club officials have recognised Ayew's wealth of experience and leadership qualities, considering him a player who could have a substantial impact on their upcoming Premier League campaign.

As Ayew bids farewell to Nottingham Forest, he will now assess his options and carefully consider the various offers on the table

. His departure from the club opens up the possibility for an exciting new chapter in his career as he looks to make a significant contribution to a new team in the coming season.