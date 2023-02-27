Ghana captain Andre Ayew remains confident despite slow start at Nottingham Forest

Ghana star Andre Ayew may have had a slow start at Nottingham Forest, but the forward remains optimistic about his future with the team.

Ayew, who signed a six-month contract with Forest in January, has been mainly used as a substitute in his first four games and is yet to score a goal. However, the experienced striker is not fazed by his lack of playing time and is working hard to change that.

Ayew's move to Nottingham Forest was influenced by manager Steve Cooper, who previously worked with him at Swansea City. Cooper has absolute trust in Ayew and believes that the Black Stars captain can help the team achieve their targets this season.

Ayew's impressive performances at Al Sadd in Qatar, where he scored 22 goals and won two trophies, caught the attention of several clubs, but it was Nottingham Forest who won the race for his signature. Despite the slow start to his Forest career, Ayew remains positive and focused on helping his new team succeed.

Forest fans will be hoping that Ayew can replicate his impressive form from his time at Al Sadd and help the team climb up the Premier League table.

With his experience and quality, Ayew could prove to be a vital asset for the team as they fight to stay in the top flight.