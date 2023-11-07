Ghana captain Andre Ayew returns to squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, is set to make a comeback to the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros this month.

According to sources, Ayew, who was absent from the previous call-up for the games against Mexico and the USA, has been included in the squad to be announced this week.

Despite currently being without a club, Ayew's experience and leadership are highly valued by coach Chris Hughton. The decision to include him in the squad for the must-win games comes after the Black Stars' disappointing performances in his absence last month. The team suffered a 4-0 defeat to the USA following a 2-0 loss to Mexico, raising concerns about Hughton's position as head coach.

Ayew's influential presence on and off the field has not gone unnoticed, making him an essential figure for the national team. Ayew is eager to play a pivotal role in the upcoming matches against Madagascar and Comoros as Ghana seeks victories to kickstart their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The team's primary objective is to top the qualifying group, which also includes Mali, and secure a spot in the tournament set to be co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada. Ghana will host Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before travelling to Moroni to face Comoros on November 21.