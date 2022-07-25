Ghana captain Andre Ayew scores again as Al Sadd thrash Al Arabi in friendly

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is in fine form ahead of the start of the Qatari Stars League on August 1, 2022.

The 32-year-old scored for the third game running as Al Sadd thumped Al-Arabi 4-1 to wrap up preparations ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Brazilian Guilherme dos Santos, Andre Ayew, Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah and Rodrigo Tabata were all on target for the Wolves in the pre-season friendly on Monday.

Andre Ayew, who finished as Al Sadd's top scorer in the league last season will be hoping to continue with his good when they face Markhiya in the opening game of the season.

The former Swansea star helped the Qatari giants retain the title last season and will be seeking another league triumph this season.

The Black Stars captain is also looking forward to a good World Cup in Qatar later this year.