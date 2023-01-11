Ghana captain Andre Ayew scores to inspire Al Sadd to victory against Al Rayyan

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew inspired Al Sadd to victory in the Qatari Stars league after scoring in the victory over Al Rayyan on Wednesday.

Ayew scored the opener as Al Sadd bounced back from back-to-back defeats to secure all three points at the Al Gharafa stadium.

The 33-year-old broke the game's deadlock after connecting to a Baghdad Bounedjah cross in the seventh minute.

Al Sadd came close to doubling their lead after the break but a penalty awarded the Qatari champions was overturned by VAR.

Qatar international Akram Afif then scored six minutes after the break to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

But Al Rayyan pulled one back five minutes later through France midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

Ayew has snow scored three goals in eight matches for Al Sadd this season.

The former Swansea City forward has been linked with a return to Europe, where he is likely to join Olympique Marseille.