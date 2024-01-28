Ghana captain Andre Ayew scores twice on return to club football after disappointing AFCON

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has attempted to bury what was a disappointing AFCON campaign with a brilliant brace on his return to club football in France. The 34-year-old fresh off the plane from the Ivory Coast was introduced in the 70th minute with Le Havre trailing 2-1 to bottom-placed Lorient. Ayew headed in the equaliser on the 85th minute, connecting with a Nabil Alioui cross to draw his side level.

Lorient who were desperate for a win then went ahead again, Mohamed Bamba strongly putting the home side 3-2 up before the Ghanaian enjoyed the last laugh, acrobatically planting a ball beyond the reach of Yvon Mvogo in post for Lorient with what was the last kick of the game to ensure the game ended 3-3.

This has been a very difficult week for the Ghana captain who is receiving the lion's share of the blame after the Black Stars broke the hearts of over 30 million fans, showing little fight and crumbling under the least amount of pressure during the AFCON. There have been strong calls for Ayew to retire from the national team after being the leader of a group of players that spectacularly failed to impress when given a chance to represent the country.

His goals helped a very poor looking Le Havre side on the day avoid defeat and they have come at a time when he desperately needed them to crown what will rank as one of his most difficult weeks in his career. But with more than 100 career goals and having played for some of the best teams in the World, Ayew will hope that these two goals are the beginning of a relaunch of a career that has threatened to fall away recently quietly.