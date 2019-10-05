Ghana captain Andre Ayew scores under 60 seconds for Swansea City in defeat to Stoke City

Andre Ayew continued his scoring form for Championship side Swansea City on Saturday by finding the back of the net inside the opening 60 seconds in the 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City.

The Ghana captain slotted into an empty net after Yan Dhanda's initial effort was parried by the Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Federic.

Ayew, 29, scored his first league goal of the season in midweek as they won 2-1 at Charlton Atheltic to go top of the table.

Stoke equalized in the 22nd minute after Sam Clucas fired home after goalkeeper Freedi Woodman could only parry Joe Allen's initial effort.

At the death, the visitors scored the winning goal when Hogan turned the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

The defeat ensured Swansea slipped to third on the table but one point behind leaders Nottingham Forrest who have 22 points from 11 matches.