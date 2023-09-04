Ghana captain Andre Ayew sets early camp arrival example ahead of crucial AFCON qualifier

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has set a stellar example by arriving early at the team's camp ahead of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

Despite currently being without a club, Ayew's inclusion in the squad underscores his indispensable role in the team's quest for a positive result on Thursday, which would secure their qualification for next year's tournament.

Black Stars' squad began reporting to camp on Monday, and their esteemed skipper was among the early arrivals. Ayew is motivated and full of confidence as he prepares to lead the team to another tournament, a responsibility he has fulfilled on two previous occasions, including the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The upcoming match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, where the Black Stars have maintained an unbeaten record for over two decades.

As the team's leader, Andre Ayew's early arrival sets a positive tone for the squad as they aim to secure their place in in Ivory Coast.