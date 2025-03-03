Ghana captain Andre Ayew shares excitement after inspiring Le Havre’s hard-fought win over RC Lens

Ghana international Andre Ayew has shared his excitement after inspiring Le Havre to secure a hard-fought victory over RC Lens in the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars captain started and lasted 74 minutes in the highly competitive clash as his outfit cruised to a 4-3 away victory on Saturday.

Ayew played a pivotal role by scoring and registering an assist as his side twice came from behind to claim a crucial win in their battle for survival at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

“Plus three points, hard win, continue on our way” he wrote on Instagram.

Lens made a flying start when Neil El Aynaoui converted a second-minute penalty before Ruben Aguilar doubled the lead in the 19th-minute.

However, Le Havre refused to buckle, and Ayew was at the heart of their response. The Ghana international assisted Issa SoumarÃ© to reduce the deficit in the 28th-minute before heading home to level the score in the 23rd-minute as the first half ended in a stalemate.

Though Lens regained their lead early in the second half through Florian Sotoca, Ayew was again instrumental in Le Havre’s fightback. His dangerous cross forced a poor clearance from Malang Sarr, allowing JosuÃ© Casimir to pounce and equalize once more.

The drama reached its peak in stoppage time when Casimir won a penalty, and Ahmed Hassan kept his cool from the spot to seal a stunning victory.

For Ayew, the performance underlined his enduring quality. The 35-year-old now has five league goals and two assists this season - an impressive return for a player whose experience and leadership could prove vital in Le Havre’s bid to beat the drop.