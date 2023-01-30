GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana captain Andre Ayew shows gratitude to Al Sadd after leaving Qatari club

Published on: 30 January 2023
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has expressed gratitude to Qatari giants Al Sadd after parting ways with the club. 

The 33-year-old agreed to mutually end his relationship with the club after a season-and-a-half in the Qatari Stars League.

Ayew won the league and the Emir Cup with Al Sadd and was the club's top scorer in the league last season.

"Big thanks to Al Saad FC, the coaches who believed in me at Al Saad FC, especially Xavi who brought me here, and to all my teammates. I also want to thank the amazing fans for the massive support all these years," he said.

"It was great and humbling serving this great club. The trophies we won and the impact we made was based on hard work and I count myself fortunate to have been part of the club’s rich history.

"We won: The Qatar Stars League, the Qatar FA Cup (Emir Cup). 39 Games 22 Goals In all competitions. I wish Al Saad FC all the best. The club will always have a special place in my heart."

Ayew is reportedly returning to Europe following his exit from Al Sadd.

