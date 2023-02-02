Ghana captain Andre Ayew to join Nottingham Forest on six-month deal 

Andre Ayew is set to join Nottingham Forest on a six-month deal after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd.

The Ghana captain is undergoing medicals after reaching an agreement with the Premier League club.

Ayew will work with former Swansea City manager Steve Cooper again.

The 33-year-old turned down the chance to join Premier League rivals Everton in favour of Nottingham because of Cooper.

The former Swansea and West Ham player would be Forest's 29th signing since their return to the Premier League.

Ayew began his career at Marseille and spent two years with the Hammers. Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells with Swansea either side of his two-year stay with the Hammers. He scored 21 goals in 89 Premier League games for both clubs.

He has spent the last one and a half years playing in Qatar. Ayew had a very impressive goalscoring record for them, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances. Ayew won the domestic double in his first season.