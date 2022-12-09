Ghana captain Andre Ayew visits Chief Iman after World Cup exit

Black Star captain Andre Ayew paid a visit to the Chief Iman, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, following his return from the World Cup.

The Al Sadd forward went to seek the blessings of the Muslims leader in Ghana alongside his seven-year-old daughter.

Ayew scored Ghana's first goal at the World Cup after fetching the equalizer in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal.

He also starred as the Black Stars defeated South Korea in a five-goal thriller on matchday 2. His younger brother Jordan Ayew provided the assists for Ghana's first two goals in the 3-2 win.

However, Ayew's World Cup came to a crashing end after he missed a penalty against Uruguay in the 2-0 defeat that sent Ghana home. It went from bad to worse for the 32-year-old as he had to rush to the hospital after his daughter collapsed during the match.

The former Marseille and Swansea star will be hoping to lead the Black Stars back to the Africa Cup of Nations with the qualifiers set to resume next year.

Ayew is the most capped Ghanaian player of all-time with 113 appearances.