Ghana captain Andre Ayew wins Ligue 1 Goal of the Month award

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been awarded the French Ligue 1 Goal of the Month award for January.

Ayew scored a stunning bicycle kick in Le Havre's 3-3 draw against Lorient, showcasing his exceptional skill and technique.

The 34-year-old forward has been in excellent form since returning to club football, scoring three goals in his last three games.

His performances have been a welcome relief for Le Havre, who have struggled for consistency in the league this season.

Ayew's goal against Lorient was particularly impressive, as he acrobatically volleyed the ball into the net with a bicycle kick.

The technique required precision and power, and Ayew executed it flawlessly.

pic.twitter.com/ZUd24KvqBe — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 9, 2024

The award is a testament to Ayew's hard work and dedication to his craft. After struggling at the Africa Cup of Nations and experiencing limited playing time at the start of the season, Ayew has found his rhythm and is now delivering for Le Havre.

With three goals in his last three games, including a brilliant header against Strasbourg in midweek, Ayew is proving why he remains one of the most feared attackers in Europe.